RIBnet Forums

|
|
Random Album Picture
|
|
RIBnet Community Forums
Site information and introductions
|
|
Need help using our site? Ask here. Announcements, suggestions, forum interface issues and general discussion about RIBnet.
Threads: 393, Posts: 6,269
|
13 July 2017 19:36
|
|
New to Ribs or just new to this board? Say hello and introduce yourself to the community, we promise, we don't bite ... :-)
Threads: 1,182, Posts: 7,780
|
Today 03:34
|
RIB talk
|
|
Anything about buying and using rigid inflatable boats. Check out the separate sections below for engines and electronics too. Got a question? Why not see if it has already been answered
!
Threads: 20,657, Posts: 260,655
|
Today 18:06
|
|
Not RIBs, but SIBs or Soft Inflatable Boats. Small RIBs too, anything that can be launched with transom wheels.
Threads: 4,073, Posts: 48,694
|
Today 07:24
|
|
Outboard, inboard, petrol, diesel, 2-stroke, 4-stroke, trim systems, steering. Anything about choosing, installing, repairing or just using one.
Threads: 8,557, Posts: 82,534
|
Today 16:32
|
|
Choosing a fishfinder, selecting the best cartography for your chart plotter, need a waterproof VHF, trying to connect your GPS to your PC? It's all here!
Threads: 3,608, Posts: 37,137
|
Yesterday 10:40
|
|
Hints, tips, questions, advice and discussion aboout the necessary evil that is the boat trailer. For something to pull your trailer have a look at the tow vehicles forum
Threads: 1,421, Posts: 20,171
|
Today 06:37
|
|
Going ribbing and want to join up with other boats? Planning a jaunt to Greece? Mad plans for small boats off Scotland? Organise it here.
Threads: 1,850, Posts: 58,744
|
Today 01:06
|
|
Race results, racing rules, hints and tips. For anyone interested in racing whether you're a seasoned racer or just thinking about having a go.
Threads: 281, Posts: 4,145
|
11 May 2017 01:11
|
|
Discussion about coding boats, insurance, training schemes, working practices. Anything to do with operating RIBs commercially.
Threads: 1,251, Posts: 10,080
|
03 July 2017 11:34
|
|
Show the world what you've been up to! Upload your pictures here -- you, your RIB, somewhere you've been . . .
Threads: 3,108, Posts: 44,362
|
02 August 2017 04:12
|
|
Boating in the sun, continental style.
Threads: 120, Posts: 1,167
|
10 July 2017 06:46
|
|
Local discussion specific to the USA and Canada
Threads: 1,866, Posts: 15,992
|
Yesterday 16:08
|
|
Non-boating discussion, tech talk, jokes. Pretty much anything goes, except politics or religion. Now featuring the bilges!
Threads: 5,791, Posts: 73,414
|
01 August 2017 06:14
|
|
View the boats in our RIBase Registry. Click here
to add or manage your entries.
Threads: 243, Posts: 282
|
25 July 2017 07:17
|
Buy and sell
Free ads for all registered members
|
|
Offers and announcements from registered trade members
. Please support them!
Threads: 792, Posts: 1,034
|
05 July 2017 08:16
|
|
Advertise your RIB on the world's leading specialist RIB web site. FREE for all registered members!
Threads: 122, Posts: 205
|
Yesterday 11:42
|
|
Looking to buy a used RIB? Can't find anything on the for sale page? Post a message here and see what comes up.
Threads: 1,376, Posts: 8,523
|
Yesterday 11:09
|
|
Engine spares, accessories, trailers, electronics, whatever! Anything apart from a RIB really!
Threads: 7,319, Posts: 29,744
|
Today 11:32
|
|
Hopefully this particular forum won't be a busy one!
Threads: 228, Posts: 1,315
|
21 November 2016 04:39
|
Archive
"Read only" forums
|
|
Some answers to common questions!
Threads: 12, Posts: 13
|
01 December 2016 02:46
|
|
A new section for reference items, rather than discussion. Starting with Brian Elliott's listings of VHF channels and marina info, but open to offers and suggestions.
Threads: 11, Posts: 13
|
02 October 2016 08:42
|
|
RIB features, old and new. If you have an interesting story, or a useful article we'd like to see it!
Threads: 91, Posts: 615
|
26 May 2015 05:19
|What's Going On?
|
RIBnet Forums Statistics
|
|
Threads: 68,322,
Posts: 743,650,
Members: 20,597
|
|
| Forum Contains New Posts
|
| Forum Contains No New Posts
|